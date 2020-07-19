Enjoy Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther for Just $12 Total From ComiXology

Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol. 1 Collection | $6 | ComiXology

Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol. 2 Collection | $6 | ComiXology

Marvel Latest and Greatest Sale | ComiXology

I had no clue that Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of titles such as We Were Eight Years in Power and Between the World and Me, wrote some of the modern Black Panther arcs. I’m not the biggest comic book reader, but with Coates’ two volumes of Black Panther on sale for $6 each, I might just need to snag these for myself.

These Black Panther collections are just part of ComiXology’s Latest and Greatest Sale, which gathers up many of Marvel’s modern hit collections and give them a nice, deep discount. This sale lasts until July 30, so you still have time to grab what you want, but don’t wait too long!