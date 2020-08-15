It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Enjoy Some Indie Goodness With Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition, Only $19

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Dead Cells - Action Game of The Year Edition | $19 | Amazon
Screenshot: Motion Twin
With the holiday season and new console generation looming, there’s a bit of a lull in game releases before everything frantically releases at the end of the year. So, now is a perfect time to catch up on older releases! Dead Cells is a fantastic indie game—winner of the Action Game of the Year at The Game Awards, no less—and now you can get a physical edition of this pixel-y title for sub $20. You also get additional little goodies, with an art booklet and keychain, and being a GOTY edition you’ll also get the Rise of the Giant DLC. All and all, a pretty awesome deal!

