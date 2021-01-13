Enjoy Some Good Old Fashioned Swordplay With Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord for $30

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PC Key) | $30 | Eneba | Use code BANNERLORD2JAN

When it comes to video games, somet imes it’s just the simple things that get you. Sure, you can play a crazy space shooter where you have all sorts of elemental powers and crazy guns. But sometimes, you just want to swing a sword and ride a horse. You can live out that modest dream in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, which is currently in early access. The medieval action RPG features plenty of weapons to try out in its big, sandbox campaign. If that sounds up your alley, Eneba is selling a Steam key of the game for $30. Just add it to your cart and enter the code BANNERLORD2JAN at checkout.