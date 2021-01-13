It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Enjoy Some Good Old Fashioned Swordplay With Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord for $30

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealseneba deals
93
Save
Mount &amp; Blade II: Bannerlord (PC Key) | $30 | Eneba | Use code BANNERLORD2JAN
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PC Key) | $30 | Eneba | Use code BANNERLORD2JAN
Screenshot: TaleWorlds Entertainment
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PC Key) | $30 | Eneba | Use code BANNERLORD2JAN

When it comes to video games, sometimes it’s just the simple things that get you. Sure, you can play a crazy space shooter where you have all sorts of elemental powers and crazy guns. But sometimes, you just want to swing a sword and ride a horse. You can live out that modest dream in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, which is currently in early access. The medieval action RPG features plenty of weapons to try out in its big, sandbox campaign. If that sounds up your alley, Eneba is selling a Steam key of the game for $30. Just add it to your cart and enter the code BANNERLORD2JAN at checkout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter