If you like food, you’ll like sous-vide. As it turns out, cooking your food to the exact temperature you want, with no guesswork, gets you really great results with no fuss!
Most sous vide circulators attach to another container like a stockpot, but this $70 Gourmia is a complete, all-in-one water bath solution, complete with removable slots to hold your pouches in place as the water circulates, and a lid to help maintain a consistent temperature. This model usually sells for $100, and this deal is only available today.