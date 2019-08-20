Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

25% Off Three Night Stays | Yotel New York | Promo code LABOR25.

If you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple over Labor Day weekend for sightseeing, shopping, or the U.S. Open, you can stay in the unique, futuristic Yotel micro hotel for 25% off with promo code LABOR25 (valid on any three-night stay between Tuesday, August 27 and Monday, September 2).

Yotel’s rooms are small, yes, but these aren’t coffin-like sleeping pods or anything too adventurous. You still get full-sized (adjustable!) beds, private bathrooms, a TV, Wi-Fi, and even an iron and ironing board. They’re hotel rooms, basically! Just with a little less space to walk around than you might be used to.

Yotel New York also features a rooftop terrace, a gym, a central location in Hell’s Kitchen on 42nd and 10th, and even a freakin’ robotic luggage valet in the lobby.

Note: To get the deal, you’ll want to enter the promo code before you search for availability. Select promo code from the special rate dropdown menu, and enter LABOR25 to see the discounted rate. I saw $184/night for a standard queen room, which is about as good as it gets in Manhattan.