Say what you will about Apple, but there’s no denying they have trackpads down to a science. If you want to use their patented multitouch gestures on your desktop Mac, or with your laptop in clamshell mode, Amazon’s currently taking $15 off the standalone (and enormous) Magic Trackpad. At $114, it’s still not cheap, but it’s really the only product of its kind in existence.