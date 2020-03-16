Enjoy Hours of Music With a Pair of $10 Wireless Earbuds

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Bluetooth Headphones | $1o | Amazon | Promo code U4VVOMOB
If you’re looking for a low cost pair of headphones to listen to all the things, then consider a pair of these Bluetooth headphones. They’re only $10 and have about six hours of talking and music time once they’re up to a full charge! They also have a sweat-proof shell so you’ll be able to work out without worrying about “water” damage. I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone!