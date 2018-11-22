Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know how annoying it is that “Instagram influencers” and other “elites” are always getting first dibs on new products and deals? Well now you get to be one of the special ones, with early access to the Sunski Black Friday Sale. For today only, coupon code WOWZA will take 35% off all adult styles. (It starts for everyone on Friday with no code needed, but you’re not everyone.) Just try not to be too sad when you have to return to your basic bougie life afterwards — focus instead on these glorious moments, when you were one of a select, lucky few.