Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of nature, cruel though they may be. But with an air fryer, you can get the crispiness of deep frying with little to no oil. This one uses a combination of convection, halogen, and infrared to heat foods to a crisp very quickly, and even works with things like frozen french fries and chicken tenders, no thawing required.

$68 is way down from the usual $100, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.