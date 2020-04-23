Enjoy Avocados Even More Than You Do Now With a $10 3-In-1 Slicer

3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

3-in-1 Avocado Slicer | $9 | Amazon | Clip coupon



I’m not an avocado fan—yes, you can drag me in the comments about that later, but I can’t deny the total efficiency of this avocado slicer. For a low as hell $9, you can split, pit, and slice your avocados faster than you can even say avocado. The slicer has a non-slip grip and it’s also dishwasher-safe for folks who just can’t stand washing any of their kitchen utensils by hand. Get this before it’s gone and enjoy the homemade guacamole!

Advertisement