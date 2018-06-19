Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2018, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-WS99BT are on sale for an all-time low $160 today with promo code KJAUDIO, complete with massive 53mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Enjoy Audio-Technica Sound Quality In a Wireless Package For the Best Price Ever
Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2018, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-WS99BT are on sale for an all-time low $160 today with promo code KJAUDIO, complete with massive 53mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.