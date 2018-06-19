Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2018, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-WS99BT are on sale for an all-time low $160 today with promo code KJAUDIO, complete with massive 53mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.

