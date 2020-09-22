It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Enjoy Ass-Kicking Jazz in Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series, Down to $33 on Blu-Ray

Quentyn Kennemer
Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $33 | Amazon
Cowboy Bebop was responsible for sparking my anime interest. I’m not the world’s biggest otaku, but between the eccentric characters, the space-noir setting, stylish fighting, and a jazzy soundtrack the protagonists throw their kicks and punches to, it was unlike anything I regularly watched. If you want to check it out, the Blu-Ray collection is only $33 at Amazon. It’s not the longest series ever at 26 episodes, but it’s short and sweet, perfect for a quick weekend binge.

