Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 isn’t the most ergonomic mouse out there (though that can be improved), there’s simply no substitute if you’re a fan of the smooth scrolling and multi-touch gestures you enjoy you your Mac’s trackpad. And that’s not even considering how customizable it can be with some help from third party apps.



I’ve been using this mouse for years, and though I’ve tried others, I’ve always bounced back. There’s simply no other mouse out there so clearly designed with macOS in mind. The built-in battery lasts seemingly for months at a time, and if you ever do let it die, you can plug it into a Lightning cable get enough juice to last the rest of the day in the time it takes you to go get a cup of coffee.

Normally priced at $79, Amazon’s marked it down to $67 today.