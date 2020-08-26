It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Enjoy All of the Yakuza PC Games for Just Under $30 From Newegg

Elizabeth Henges
Yakuza 0 | $5 | Newegg Yakuza Kiwami | $10 | Newegg Yakuza Kiwami 2 | $14 | Newegg
Screenshot: SEGA
Look, Yakuza is a great series. If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy this series, Newegg is having a sale on all the available Yakuza titles on PC! Right now, that’s Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, the first three titles in the series chronologically. These prices are seriously a steal, especially with the utterly fantastic Yakuza 0 only being $5.

These prices last until Sunday, but why wait? $30 to get three games in one of SEGA’s better series is worth the impulse buy!

