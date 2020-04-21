It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Enjoy a Tiny Breakfast With a $10 Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Dash Mini Waffle Maker | $10 | Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker | $10 | Amazon

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when there’s eggs, bacon, and WAFFLES involved. For a low $10, you can get a Dash mini waffle maker, which essentially cooks waffles to sweet, sweet perfection, plus they’re TINY. It has a dual non-stick surface which makes it super easy to clean, and because it’s so small, you can place it in the most tiny kitchen and it won’t take up so much room. You know you want it. Grab one before it’s gone.

