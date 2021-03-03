Enjoy a Nice Little Amazon Video Game Sale, Featuring Dante From Devil May Cry

Up to 17% off Video Games Screenshot : Capcom

There’s a random little video game sale happening at Amazon today and we can’t complain about that! An odd assortment of console games is on sale, with price up to 17% off. The obvious highlight here is the PlayStation 5 version of Devil May Cry V for $34 , but there are some other niche highlights here too. Shark RPG Maneater is $34 on Xbox, wh ich is a fun little deal. You can also grab Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition on Xbox for $20 if you want to get really deep into an RPG this Spring. There are plenty of less obvious games discounted here, which makes this sale stand out among your usual sales with your Assassin’s C reeds.