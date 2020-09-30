Enjoy a Much-Needed Cooldown With 50% off Your First Month of Cornbread Hemp's USDA Certified Organic CBD

25mg USDA Organic CBD Oil KINJA50

25mg USDA Organic CBD Oil | $38 | Cornbread Hemp | Promo Code KINJA50

If you’ve never tried CBD, after last night’s presidential debate, now seems like a good time to start. USDA-certified Cornbread Hemp’s full spectrum CBD oil is organic and contains no more than 0.3% THC, making it fully compliant with federal and state law. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, you can try it out for yourself in 25mg per serving tinctures, and receive a new bottle every month on your doorstep starting at $38. While this discount doesn’t apply to the half-sized 25mg or extra strength 50mg bottles, it does bring the full capacity down to an even lower price than your cheapest option.

As for the oil itself, it’s recommended you place it under your tongue for about a minute, letting it absorb into your mouth and quickly take effect. That said, CBD oil can also dissolve in fats like butter or whole milk, so my favorite thing to do with it is make a creamy concoction and mix it into my favorite Stash sweet honeydew green tea for a pleasantly warming sensation during these increasingly cool autumn nights. As Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder Jim Higdon explained to me in an email, their distilled CBD oil is designed to help you focus on your screen as we all tirelessly work from home amid the ongoing pandemic. But don’t take my word for it, see for yourself here—no commitments asked.