Enjoy $50 off the Instant Pot Ultra, Today Only

Up to 39% off Instant Pot Ultras | Amazon Gold Box



For today only, save 33 % on this Instant Pot Ultra 6qt, which shows a $100 sub total at checkout after the $50 discount applies . The 8qt model is another $10. This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence of purchasing one or replacing an older worn-out model.

The Ultra is the newest addition to the Instant Pot Fam. These are easy to use, are quicker, and take a lot of the guess for out if you’ve experimented with instant pots before. This Insta Pot is pretty versatile and can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sautés/sears, steams, warms, and even sterilizers. That’s quite the variety for one appliance. The programming and presets aid in making sure minimal mistakes are made and each meal is perfect. This model is Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms and it’s energy-efficient.



This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 10/13/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 10/29/2020.