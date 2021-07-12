Enjoy $40 off the Instant Duo Plus 6-Qt, Today Only

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt Multi-Cooker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt Multi-Cooker | $80 | Macy’s



For today only, save 33% on this Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt Multi-Cooker, which is marked down to just $40 today. The 8qt model is $40 more expensive, following its own $20 discount. This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence about purchasing one or replacing an older, worn-out model. Both bargains are part of Macy’s Black Friday sale and will only run through the end of today (or until sold out).

Advertisement

The newest addition to the Instant Pot Fam. These are easy to use, are quicker than past models, and take a lot of the guess for out if you’ve experimented with Instant Pots before. This Instant Pot is pretty versatile and can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sautés/sears, steams, warms, and even sterilizers. That’s quite the variety for one appliance. The programming and presets aid in making sure minimal mistakes are made, and each meal is perfect. This model is Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms, and it’s energy-efficient.



This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 10/13/2020 and updated new information on 07/12/2021.