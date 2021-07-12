It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Enjoy $40 off the Instant Duo Plus 6-Qt, Today Only

This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence about purchasing one.

Quentyn Kennemer
 and Sheilah Villari
2
Save
Alerts
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt Multi-Cooker | $80 | Macy’s
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt Multi-Cooker | $80 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt Multi-Cooker | $80 | Macy’s

For today only, save 33% on this Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt Multi-Cooker, which is marked down to just $40 today. The 8qt model is $40 more expensive, following its own $20 discount. This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence about purchasing one or replacing an older, worn-out model. Both bargains are part of Macy’s Black Friday sale and will only run through the end of today (or until sold out).

Advertisement

The newest addition to the Instant Pot Fam. These are easy to use, are quicker than past models, and take a lot of the guess for out if you’ve experimented with Instant Pots before. This Instant Pot is pretty versatile and can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sautés/sears, steams, warms, and even sterilizers. That’s quite the variety for one appliance. The programming and presets aid in making sure minimal mistakes are made, and each meal is perfect. This model is Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms, and it’s energy-efficient.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 10/13/2020 and updated new information on 07/12/2021. 

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? Your friendly neighborhood Commerce Editor is here to help