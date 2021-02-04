Enhance Your Next Movie Night With 44% off Vankyo's V600 1080p LED Projector

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector | $169 | MorningSave



Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector. Save 44% on Vankyo’s V600 1080p LED Projector right now.

This projector has full HD resolution and is three times better and crisper than 720P projectors. Even an image as large as 300" wi ll be clear, bright, and detailed. Because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. T he V600 guarantees ten years of life in the lamp and says it can withstand even a full night of every episode of Wandavision. There are two HDMI ports to connect to laptops, smartphones, and/or streaming devices. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’ s size, but you connect to an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

