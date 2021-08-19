Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro | $121 | Amazon



Using an iPad for work is actually great. It may sound a little uncomfortable at first, because who wants to do a bunch of typing on an onscreen keyboard? Well, you don’t have to. With the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th-Generation), you can throw some tangible keys on your iPad Pro and go. This particular keyboard folio is now just $121 at Amazon, which is nearly $80 off its normal price. All you need to do to start using it is just attach it to your iPad Pro. It doesn’t need any fancy pairing tricks and it never has to charge. Just throw it on and go, and wonder why you ever dragged along a bulky laptop in the first place. It also acts as a cover for your iPad Pro, so it’s pulling double duty. If you use your iPad Pro regularly, this is a must-have accessory, even if you don’t really do that much typing. You’ll be surprised at how much it comes in handy.