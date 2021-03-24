Engage in the Ultimate Form of Self-Care by Buying a Simmons Beautyrest Mattress, 65% Off!

Simmons Beautyrest Mattresses SIMMONS Photo : BuyDig

I seem to love mattress deals, but so will you. For a short time, you can get a hold of a Simmons Beautyrest Mattress from BuyDig for 65% off the list price with the promo code SIMMONS. The prices go up as the mattress gets bigger, so you’ll pay $290 for a Twin, $350 for a Full, $400 for Queen, and $500 for a King-sized bed.

The mattresses themselves are made of a special hybrid, specifically coil and memory foam, so you can feel firm and supported while also getting the benefits of a bed that intimately knows and understand your body. Sounds sexy. It also comes in a box you simply roll onto a bed frame, making installation easy as pie. Sounds like a decent hump day deal, doesn’t it?

