It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Engage a Future Network Architect With This STEM Subscription Activity Box, Now $10 Off

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
STEM Subscription Activity Box | $15 | Amazon GoldBox
STEM Subscription Activity Box | $15 | Amazon GoldBox
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

STEM Subscription Activity Box | $15 | Amazon GoldBox

Finding it hard to encourage a little scientist or aspiring engineer while still learning at home? The STEM activity boxes from Surprise Ride might be the perfect solution. Save $10 on your first one to see if it inspires your future computer whiz.

Advertisement

Each month a well-curated box is delivered to your door to encourage exploration in STEM, history, geography, and art. All the supplies you need are right in the box as well. Each activity comes with a reading book, simple step-by-step photo instructions, and a toy. These boxes were designed by two savvy moms who wanted to nurture and encourage their kids’ curiosity. If you can learn and play at the same time, all the better. Past boxes for the company have been experiments like making your own slime, pouring beeswax candles, building a moon model, and even erupting an at-home volcano. If you’ve got a tyke to a tween, who’s a bit restless and inquisitive, these boxes are an excellent supplement to distance learning.

These boxes ship for free and you can cancel anytime. Note that they renew at $25 per month after the first discounted month.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`