Engage a Future Network Architect With This STEM Subscription Activity Box, Now $10 Off

STEM Subscription Activity Box Graphic : Sheilah Villari

STEM Subscription Activity Box | $15 | Amazon GoldBox

Finding it hard to encourage a little scientist or aspiring engineer while still learning at home? The STEM activity boxes from Sur prise Ride might be the perfect solution. Save $10 on your first one to see if it inspires your future computer whiz.

Each month a well-curated box is delivered to your door to encourage exploration in STEM, history, geography, and art. All the supplies you need are right in the box as well. Each activity comes with a reading book, simple step-by-step photo instructions, and a toy. These boxes were designed by two savvy moms who wanted to nurture and encourage their kids’ curiosity. If you can learn and play at the same time, all the better. Past boxes for the company have been experiments like making your own slime, pouring beeswax candles, building a moon model, and even erupting an at-home volcano. If you’ve got a tyke to a tween, who’s a bit restless and inquisitive, these boxes are an excellent supplement to distance learning.

These boxes ship for free and you can cancel anytime. Note that they renew at $25 per month after the first discounted month.