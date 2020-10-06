Energize Your Exercise, and Get 30 Servings of C4 Pre-Workout Mix for $14

C4 Pre-Workout Mix (Blue Raspberry) | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

C4 Pre-Workout Mix (Fruit Punch) | $16 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Advertisement

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 20% off the already marked down $18 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $14 apiece. Fruit Punch, on the other hand, is a little pricier at $16, but it also has the worst aftertaste of the two, so why bother?



All three feature copious amounts of caffeine, in case that was a concern, to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

Advertisement

You do have to tick “subscribe and save” on the Amazon listing to take advantage of this exceptional deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name; however, you can cancel at any time, so it’s relatively non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.