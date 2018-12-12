Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Today only, Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $159, way below its usual ~$250, and the best price ever.



At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. So get yours before the deal is blasted away at the end of the day.