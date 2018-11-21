Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Remember in the movie Chef, when Jon Favreau had his 10-year-old work alongside him in a food truck? You can now recreate this at home, except without the dangerous elements of heat and pointy objects, with the Little Tikes 2-in-1 Food Truck, $99 at Walmart and Amazon. No, the 2-in-1 doesn’t refer to it being both a toy and a lesson in economic realities. It just means the truck comes with accessories to function as either a traditional eatery or strictly an ice cream stand. A kid who’s a born hustler will love running a “business,” and our capitalist overlords will be pleased that you’ve chosen to indoctrinate your offspring in the ways of commerce.