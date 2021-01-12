Encourage a Fledging Paleontologist With This $17 Dino Egg Dig Kit

Dino Egg Dig Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Dino Egg Dig Kit | $17 | Amazon Gold Box

Every kid goes through a dinosaur phase. S ome of us never really leave it and are still fascinated. If you’ve got a little paleontologist trapped at home digitally learning this Dino Egg Dig Kit might be a good way to foster some of that curiosity. It’s currently 60% and a great set to keep on hand for a rainy afternoon or boring weekend. Plus the whole family can join in.

This kit has twelve eggs with a dinosaur figure nestled inside each. Once you excavate your dig and unearth the prehistoric creature find the corresponding card to earn about the history and characteristics of that dino. E ncourage a young scientist and maybe learn a few new facts yourself. Teaching kids that history and science if just as cool a nd as important as other subjects is key . STEM projects are also a great way to get the whole family together and maybe spark some nerdy love for a future scientist.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.