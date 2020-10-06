Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Enacfire's E60 Wireless Earbuds Are Just $30 for the Next Week

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
31
Save
Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Amazon | Use Code PROMOTIONE60
Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Amazon | Use Code PROMOTIONE60
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Amazon | Use Code PROMOTIONE60

It seems like everyone is continuously on the hunt for affordable and reliable wireless earbuds. Today’s contender is Enacfire’s E60 Wireless Earbuds. For the next week take 20% off with the code PROMOTIONE60 or ClipCoupon. Only the black color appears at this discount but the red, grey, and blue are $5 less with this code.

Advertisement

The E60s are powerful and produce premium sounds even in even the toughest of workouts. If you were hunting for buds to take on a run or to a heavy sweat session these might be the great performers you need. This version is more ergonomic and were redesigned just for sporty people. They’ll fit snuggly and comfortably in the ear canal without fear of falling out. Smart touch sensors give you ultimate control so you don’t need to be fighting with your phone for setting the volume. You’ll get up to eight hours of listening pleasure and the charging case boasts that you can use it five times before even that needs an energy boost. These are sweatproof, connect easy with minimal drops, and were made to transmit clean and crisp sounds in all kinds of conditions.

Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping and this code is good until October 12.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The TCL 10 Pro Brings Quality Hardware That Was Already Cheap Before Today's $70 Discount

The Anker Roav DashCam Duo Records the Road and Cockpit Simultaneously for $75

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening and the Best Deals Right Now

What's the Best Insole for Walking?