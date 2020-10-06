Enacfire's E60 Wireless Earbuds Are Just $30 for the Next Week

Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds PROMOTIONE60 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Amazon | Use Code PROMOTIONE60



It seems like everyone is continuously on the hunt for affordable and reliable wireless earbuds. Today’s contender is Enacfire’s E60 Wireless Earbuds. For the next week take 20% off with the code PROMOTIONE60 or ClipCoupon. Only the black color appears at this discount but the red, grey, and blue are $5 less with this code.

The E60s are powerful and produce premium sounds even in even the toughest of workouts. If you were hunting for buds to take on a run or to a heavy sweat session these might be the great performers you need. This version is more ergonomic and were redesigned just for sporty people. They’ll fit snuggly and comfortably in the ear canal without fear of falling out. Smart touch sensors give you ultimate control so you don’t need to be fighting with your phone for setting the volume. You’ll get up to eight hours of listening pleasure and the charging case boasts that you can use it five times before even that needs an energy boost. These are sweatproof, connect easy with minimal drops, and were made to transmit clean and crisp sounds in all kinds of conditions.

Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping and this code is good until October 12.

