Emulate Responsibly With This 15% off SNES Controller for Switch

8bitdo SN30 Pro Graphic : Gabe Carey

Update: Gone but not forgotten.



The Super Nintendo, or SNES, was home to some of the most important games of all time. To name a few, Super Mario World, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past all made their debuts on the console sometime in its exceptionally long lifespan.

Today you can revisit these titles on your Nintendo Switch to experience firsthand the compelling, yet frustrating gameplay that defined the 16-bit era. Without the proper gamepad, however, you’re doing so inauthentically. For a more realistic approach, try the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro wireless Bluetooth controller.

Once $45, this SNES-inspired joypad is currently $38, but it won’t last long, as the deal is already halfway over at the time of this writing. Grab it now while it’s 15% off. Similarly, a Game Boy Pocket-based controller is also on sale for the same price. Both are available in four colors.