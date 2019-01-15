Photo: Amazon

What if...and hear me out here...you could actually park your cars in your garage, and keep all your random lawn equipment, beach gear, and sports balls somewhere else? It’s possible!



This Keter 6' x 3' storage shed is on sale at Walmart for $365 right now, and can keep all of your unneeded things out of sight, until you need them. That’s about $65 less than Amazon’s current price, but you’ll need to pick it up yourself from your local Walmart to avoid the $100 freight shipping charge.