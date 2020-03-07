It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Empower Yourself with Forever 21's Women's Day Collection

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
74
Save
Plus Size Limited Edition Graphic Hoodie | $25 | Forever 21 | Promo code SPRINGFLING
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Plus Size Limited Edition Graphic Hoodie | $25 | Forever 21 | Promo code SPRINGFLING

Need to refresh your wardrobe with empowering apparel? Forever 21's International Women’s Day 2020 collection is up, and includes all sorts of shirts with empowering messages.

Advertisement

On top of that, with each item purchased Forever 21 will donate $1 to StepUp until the end of the month, so your new outfit will also help to fund a good cause. Forever 21 also has a code active right now, SPRINGFLING, to save you money in other parts of the store, but it doesn’t seem to work on the Women’s Day collection.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Having a Bunch of Extra Pillowcases Is Kinda Life-Changing

This $630 Alienware R8 Desktop Deal Is Otherworldly

$10 Flannels at Banana Republic? Say No More

Friday's Best Deals: JACHS Shirt Jackets, Pyrex Pie Plates, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, and More