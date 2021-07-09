EMERGENCY MEETING! Among Us Crewmate Edition and Imposter Edition Are Available for Pre-Order

Among Us Crewmate Edition (PS4) | $30 | Amazon
Among Us Crewmate Edition (PS5) | $30 | Amazon
Among Us Crewmate Edition (Xbox) | $30 | Amazon
Among Us Imposter Edition (PS4) | $50 | Amazon
Among Us Imposter Edition (PS5) | $50 | Amazon
Among Us Imposter Edition (Xbox) | $50 | Amazon
Among Us Imposter Edition (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Amazon
Everyone’s favorite game of 2020 that actually come out in 2018 was by far Among Us. Journalists composing GOTY lists had to reconsider what it meant to be “Game of the Year.” Even though it wasn’t released in 2020, it was certainly the game that defined 2020 for a lot of folks. And now, you can grab special physical editions of this groundbreaking indie title. The Crewmate Edition comes with a physical disc of the base game plus DLC, 6 downloadable PC/phone wallpapers, 1 of 12 special MIRA HQ holographic access cards, a Skeld map blueprint poster, and a sticker sheet. The Imposter Edition includes all of those plus an enamel pin, a lanyard, and a purple crewmate with a crow plush doll. You can pre-order the Crewmate Edition and the Imposter Edition now for $30 and $50, respectively.
Note: at the time this article was published, the PS5 and Nintendo Switch Imposter Editions have not gone live yet.