EMERGENCY MEETING! Among Us Crewmate Edition and Imposter Edition Are Available for Pre-Order

Everyone’s favorite game of 2020 that actually come out in 2018 was by far Among Us. Journalists composing GOTY lists had to reconsider what it meant to be “ Game of the Year.” Even though it wasn’t released in 2020, it was certainly the game that defined 2020 for a lot of folks. And now, you can grab special physical editions of this groundbreaking indie title. The Crewmate Edition comes with a physical disc of the base game plus DLC, 6 downloadable PC/phone wallpapers, 1 of 12 special MIRA HQ holographic access cards, a Skeld map blueprint poster, and a sticker sheet. The Imposter Edition includes all of those plus an enamel pin, a lanyard, and a purple crewmate with a crow plush doll. You can pre-order the Crewmate Edition and the Imposter Edition now for $30 and $50, respectively.



