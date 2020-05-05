It's all consuming.
Embroidery Is Kind of Hip Again and You Can Grab This Kit for $23

Sheilah Villari
Photo: Etsy
Embroidery is kind of having a moment again. I’ve noticed, even before we started to shelter in a place that a ton of people were doing embroideries. Truthfully there are some very funny ones out there, especially on Etsy. This kit is $23 but most from Coconut Theory are from $18 - $34. I liked this one because it’s really a mood for 2020.

Embroidery does seem like a very relaxing activity akin to coloring so I see the appeal. And in these kits, you get absolutely everything you could need to get started. It’s beginner-friendly and you totally work at your own pace. And when you’re done you’ve got beautiful art for your home or a great gift for someone.

All items in this store ship free from the U.S. which means quick delivery.

