Ted Baker London Men, Women, Shoes, and Accessories | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Wannabe international style stars need look no further than Nordstrom Rack to get their fashion fix today. The Rack is marking down a ton of sophisticated looks courtesy of Ted Baker London, including men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. This deal will last through Thursday, but the best stuff will surely sell out, so start shopping, ol’ chap. 