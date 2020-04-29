Embrace Your Inner Mixologist With This Cocktail Strainer From OXO for Just $10

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Jordan McMahon
OXO Stainless Steel Cocktail Strainer | $10 | Amazon

If you’ve been getting bored of having the same drink at the weekly happy hour Zoom call, it might be time to start changing things up and trying some new cocktails. Once you’ve combed through a few pages of a good cocktail book, you’ll want a reliable cocktail strainer to finish off your drinks. This one from OXO is down to just $10 right now, and it has a comfortable handle that will make your pours a bit easier after a long day.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

