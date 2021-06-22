It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Prime Day 2021

Embrace Your Inner God of Mischief and Save 20% on Loungefly's Loki Mini Backpack

Sizeable and strong enough to fit your Cosmic Cube

Loungefly Loki Mini Backpack | $69 | Amazon

This is a Prime Day steal as Loungefly products rarely go on sale. Their backpacks are coveted as collector’s items because they are beautifully made and often limited edition. As the world is aflutter with the God of Mischief again (thanks to Disney Plus), grabbing this adorable Asgardian bag is a must. Take 20% off right now.

Each Loungefly bag is made with exquisite detail. This one features Loki’s iconic golden horns. As someone who owns several of these bags, they are durable and comfortable to wear. The mini backpacks seem small, but I can assure you they are quite sizable for what you need to take on a day out. This will fit a tesseract and anything else you carry for trickster deeds. Accept no Variants; this is the real deal and a great sale.

Prime members will have free shipping on this.

