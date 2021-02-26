It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Embrace Your Cottage Core Calling and Add a Calico Critters Set to Your Life

Calico Critters Sets | $17-$20 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
At Toy Faire last year, I made a beeline for the Calico Critters display because they are usually super elaborate and beautifully displayed. Millenials of a certain age definitely remembers these adorable flocked felines and friends. I actually know a ton of people that still collect them. Today on several of the sets are on sale for a limited time.

This is a wonderful sale to introduce a new generation to literally the cutest toys I’ve ever seen. The idea is to build your own village with the mix and match sets. There are some pretty elaborate cozy cottage setups too. Really embrace the cottage core lifestyle. Every detail of these characters is meticulously designed, which you have to appreciate. The attention to every aspect of these characters’ world is truly mesmerizing. But their unique selling point outside of being unbelievably adorable is their flocked material making each feel like velvet. So grab a few sets and relive your childhood. I might need the Kangaroo family for my bookshelf.

This sale runs the rest of the day, and Prime members get free shipping.

