Anker’s entry-level truly wireless headphones are available for just $45 today, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Like the Liberty headphones before it, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a single charge. The Lite’s charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still, that’s enough juice for an entire workday or a flight from New York to Los Angeles.