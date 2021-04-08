Ella Paradis' Spring Cleaning Sale Has Lots of Items for 50% off Already Discounted Prices

Spring Cleaning Sale CLEAN50 Image : Ella Paradis

The wonderful folks at Ella Paradis has almost thirty items included in their Spring Cleaning Sale. This is special because they are all already discounted, and you will get an additional 50% off with the code CLEAN50.

One of the best items to gift (even to yourself) is the Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box. I actually was gifted this for my birthday last year and can vouch. Aside from a beautiful gemstone necklace that corresponds to your zodiac sign, you get a clitoral balm that smells amazing and is inspired by whatever element you are. It’s a full experience. Tingling and titillating, it notches everything up. But the real winner is the finger vibe that’s become a travel favorite. You or your partner can use it easily. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. There are ten vibe settings, and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries, so no worries. But if you need more, the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find with this, your clit. Help a partner out! Everyone is a winner here.

Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. A best-seller and fan favorite, this heart-shaped vibe is all about self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met, and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There are ten vibe modes , and it’s user-friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

