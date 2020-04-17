Ella Paradis' $49 'Stimulus Package' Will Keep You Entertained While You're Waiting on That Check

Stimulus Package Gift Box Graphic : Gabe Carey

Stimulus Package Gift Box | $49 | Ella Paradis

While you sit around waiting on the federal government to sign every outstanding paper check before it’s postmarked, consider testing out Ella Paradis’ take on the “stimulus package.” This gift box, which comprises two waterproof clitoral stimulators, will have you feeling gooooood through the weekend. Just like that.

Advertisement

Although physical dates are off limits due to social distancing guidelines from the CDC, sex toys are the perfect outlet for your sexual deprivation. Just charge it up via USB and you’re ready to get your rocks off. Maybe even try it on your next Zoom call with a fuckbuddy or a longtime partner. Order a set today and see if it gets here before my check does. The sad thing is, it probably will.