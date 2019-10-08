Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager | $43 | Amazon

Are you currently sitting at your desk, tensing your shoulders? Same here. If you carry a lot of your stress in your neck and shoulders, you’re going to want to get yourself a Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager. It is about $8 off right now on Amazon.

The massager comes with three different intensity speeds, from low to high. It has eight deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes that will soothe and relieve muscle tightness. Its built-in heat function will transfer warmth to your muscles after a long, rough day.