Eliminate Dry Air With a Quiet TaoTronics 4L Humidifier, Just $24

Winter air can be r ough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



This TaoTronics model is as good of a basic air humidifier as I’ve used, holding a solid 4L of water, running quiet, and having a big water tank opening for easier cleaning. It’ll run for up to 50 hours depending on output setting and has a 360-degree rotatable nozzle so that you can optimize the cool mist flow.

It’s listed at $50, but right now when you clip the coupon on the page and p op in the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code KINJA2ET at checkout, it drops down to just $24. I have one of these in my kid’s room and it’s been great; I think I might order another for my own room! It’s larger than the one I’m using now and will last longer, so here’s to fewer rough winter awakenings.