Elevate Your Work-From-Home Experience With $60 off a Flexispot Electric Standing Desk

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk | $240 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Sitting is the new smoking, or so they say. (I’d personally argue vaping more so fits that bill, but to each their own.) And in the event you’re trying to quit while on that work-from-home grind—let’s face it, who isn’t now that our commuting exercise has been axed completely—an adjustable standing desk offers quite the elegant, versatile solution. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, our own Andrew Hayward took the Flexispot EC9 for a spin earlier this year, and while he was reluctant to reach a definitive verdict on the experience, he did have the following to say:

This particular desk meets my own relatively undemanding needs, given that it’s sturdy and tall enough for me (being 6’2”), but it’s the only standing desk I’ve used so far. There are other options around this price point, as well as much, much more expensive standing desks with additional features and added style, not to mention standing desk converters that can sit atop your existing desk. If you’ve been thinking about a standing desk, there’s probably an option out there that can fit your budget and meet your needs.

Both the 48" x 24" EC9 and its larger 48" x 30" counterpart are on sale, the latter is discounted a whole 20% when you opt for the white on white colorway. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and you’re well on your way to achieving new heights.