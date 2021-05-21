Elevate Your Twitch Stream by Lighting Your Room With These Multi-Color LED Tape Lights for $20

Insignia Multi-Color LED Tape Light Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

Insignia Multi-Color LED Tape Light | $20 | Best Buy

Why do you still have a soft white lighting your gaming area? Soft white isn’t cool. Soft white isn’t hardcore. You want your Twitch audience to know you’re a real gamer. You take this stuff seriously. That’s why you need Multi-Color LED Tape Light to setup around your desktop and behind your gaming chair for a measly $20. Nothing says, “I’m a cool Twitch streamer,” like one side of your face being illuminated purple and the other side illuminated teal. So start smashing your old lightbulbs in the driveway and upgrade to this LED tape light now.