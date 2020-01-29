Elevate Your Thirst Traps To Sexy New Heights With This $5 Accessory

Bower Clip On LED Ring Light Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Bower Clip On LED Ring Light | $5 | Best Buy

No judgement here, but if you’re going to send sexy ass pics to that non-committal rando, you should really look your best and that involves proper lighting. This Bower clip on LED ring light makes it easy to create well-lit selfies, nudes, Tik Toks, and whatever else your front-facing camera has to endure.

Advertisement

And for $5 it’s a damn steal. Just be sure to order it with something, or via store pickup because regular Best Buy shipping isn’t hot.