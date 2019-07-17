Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you appreciate design and technology, you’ve probably heard of Nomad. The company has been turning out some of the most gorgeous and practical mobile accessories on the market for years, and several of them are on sale for up to 80% off in the company’s outlet section.



The sale is dominated by leather smartphone cases for just $10-$15, but if you scroll down the page, you’ll also find Apple Watch straps and chargers, a microUSB-charging carabiner, and the product that the company might be most famous for: the Bi-Fold charging wallet.

While you’re over there, the company is also running a charity sale on its durable Lightning cable. You can choose to donate $5, $10, or $20 for the cable, which corresponds to the number of trees that will be planted in Brazil by Carbonfund.org.