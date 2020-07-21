Elevate Your Earbud Game: AirPods Pro Are Down to $230 on Amazon and B&H Photo

AirPods Pro | $230 | Amazon

AirPods Pro | $230 | B&H Photo

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on AirPods Pro, for whatever reason, now is the time to shoot your shot. Apple’s active noise-canceling earbuds are $20 off on Amazon and at B&H Photo, no discount code required. These sweat- and water-resistant buds are graced with the popular and proprietary H1 chip, meaning they’re easy to pair with any device and even easier if that device has a partially eaten fruit on the back. Even with the “Hey Siri” voice assistant activation function always-on, the AirPods Pro ought to last you a full day using the included charging case, or 4.5 hours on a single charge .

Should the horror stories of people losing their AirPods on the subway platform freak you out, take solace knowing the AirPods Pro aren’t like their unprofessional counterpart: three sizes of tapered silicon tips come inside the box, ensuring the one-size-fits-all factor standard AirPods simply lack.