Edifier's New NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Are an Excellent Addition Both in Quality and Style

Edifier TWS NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Edifier TWS NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds | $72 | Amazon



Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are 10% off for their debut and fea ture a few things I wish others on the market had.

Advertisement

First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest grip with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve with switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

