It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Ecovacs’ Mopping, Dirt-Disposing Deebot N8 Pro+ Robovac is $100 off

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ | $600 | Amazon | Use code FORMOMN8PRO
Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ | $600 | Amazon | Use code FORMOMN8PRO
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ | $600 | Amazon | Use code FORMOMN8PRO

Looking for a robot vacuum that does it all? Ecovacs’ recently-released Deebot N8 Pro+ is a powerful vacuum with 2,600Pa suction power, but it also mops and automatically disposes its dirt into the included bin after each run. On top of that, laser-based LiDAR navigation helps it map out your home and avoid obstacles. I personally tested the Deebot N8 Pro+ earlier this spring and was impressed by its comprehensive cleaning capabilities.

Advertisement

It’s a premium option at $700, no doubt, but right now you can save $100 from Amazon when you use promo code FORMOMN8PRO at checkout. The code suggests that it could be an ideal Mother’s Day gift—a really, really nice one—although the current shipping target doesn’t make that seem feasible.

Don’t need the automatic dirt disposal bin? You can grab the standard Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro (no +) for $470 when you use promo code FORMOMN8P at Amazon. That’s an $80 savings from the list price.

G/O Media may get a commission
Everyday Scaries Bundle
4/20 EXCLUSIVE
Everyday Scaries Bundle