Ecovacs’ Mopping, Dirt-Disposing Deebot N8 Pro+ Robovac is $100 off

Looking for a robot vacuum that does it all? Ecovacs’ recently-released Deebot N8 Pro+ is a powerful vacuum with 2,600Pa suction power, but it also mops and automatically disposes its dirt into the included bin after each run. On top of that, laser-based LiDAR navigation helps it map out your home and avoid obstacles. I personally tested the Deebot N8 Pro+ earlier this spring and was impressed by its comprehensive cleaning capabilities.

It’s a premium option at $700, no doubt, but right now you can save $100 from Amazon when you use promo code FORMOMN8PRO at checkout. The code suggests that it could be an ideal Mother’s Day gift—a really, really nice one —although the current shipping target doesn’t make that seem feasible .

Don’t need the automatic dirt disposal bin? You can grab the standard Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro (no +) for $470 when you use promo code FORMOMN8P at Amazon. That’s an $80 savings from the list price.

