eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PICKSOON at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 9PM ET tonight.



My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V6 Absolute or the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items like Bose QuietComfort headphones, or this open-box Switch Pro controller, both of which are eligible for the savings.

Worldwide Stereo is another reputable seller, and a great place to score rare discounts on Sonos speakers, including the brand new Sonos Beam sound bar, or the entry level Sonos Play:1.

Need a new TV? TCL’s incredible 2018 model with Dolby Vision HDR is eligible.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus controller $425 with code PICKSOON. The Nintendo Switch is also available for just $271 with the code, shipped by Newegg. And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

Not happy with your home Wi-Fi network? The reader-favorite Google Wifi mesh networking system is sold directly by Google on eBay, and you can get a three-pack of routers for $237 with promo code PICKSOON, or a single one for $101.

In the market for a new computer? The ASUS and Microsoft eBay storefronts are both eligible for the savings.

Even YETI, which never runs sales, operates an eBay storefront, and the code will work there just as well as anywhere else.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individuals selling out of their garage, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.